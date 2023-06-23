KPCC Chief Sudhakaran Unfazed by Muscle Power, Faces Crime Branch Interrogation

The story revolves around the involvement of K Sudhakaran, the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a cheating case related to antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The Crime Branch initiated the process of recording Sudhakaran’s statement regarding the case.

Sudhakaran finds himself as the second accused in this controversial case. However, he remains undeterred and confidently states, “I’m not afraid of anything. I have secured an anticipatory bail in the case. I’m not threatened by muscle power.” He expresses his faith in the legal system, suggesting that he trusts justice will prevail.

The High Court has issued an order stating that if Sudhakaran is arrested in connection with the case, he should be released on payment of a surety of Rs 50,000, along with two other sureties for the same amount.

To demonstrate his cooperation, Sudhakaran had previously submitted an affidavit in court, assuring full cooperation with the investigation. This indicates his willingness to assist in any way required.

The investigating team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Y R Rustom, has not confirmed whether they intend to arrest Sudhakaran. Additionally, they have yet to decide when they will question Inspector General of Police G Lakshman, the third accused, who has been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court.

The case revolves around Monson Mavunkal, the alleged fraudulent dealer of antiques. According to the complainants, Monson convinced them that the Central government had frozen Rs 2.62 lakh crore, a substantial amount he purportedly earned by selling unique antiques to a royal family in the Gulf. Taking advantage of this deception, Monson managed to extract a total of Rs 10 crore from the complainants over a period of time, under the pretext of using the funds to resolve the hurdles in releasing the frozen amount.

The complainants also accuse Sudhakaran of making promises at Monson’s house on November 22, 2018. Sudhakaran allegedly assured them that he would intervene and resolve the issues in his capacity as a Member of Parliament. The complainants claim that they handed over the money to Monson based on Sudhakaran’s assurance.

The investigation continues as the authorities delve into the details of the alleged fraudulent scheme, aiming to uncover the truth behind the complainants’ accusations and determine the extent of Sudhakaran’s involvement in the case.