Pending Payments Force Shutdown of Cath Lab at Kozhikode General Hospital.

The Cath Lab at Kozhikode General Hospital, also known as Beach Hospital, has been forced to shut down due to pending payments to suppliers. The suppliers of medical equipment have refused to accept partial payment for their dues, leading to the closure of the cath lab until the issue is resolved.

A meeting took place between health officials and representatives of the suppliers at the District Medical Officer’s office in an attempt to find a solution. However, the merchants rejected the proposal of accepting a month’s dues and demanded that authorities clear the outstanding dues for at least four months. They claimed that they have not been paid for the past nine months, resulting in an accumulated amount of Rs 3 crore for various medical devices and equipment purchased for the cath lab.

As a consequence of the suppliers ceasing to distribute equipment for surgeries, the cath lab had to shut down completely starting from Wednesday. This closure not only affects the patients who rely on the services provided by the lab but also poses challenges for the medical staff who work in the facility.

One of the representatives of the equipment suppliers, named Sangeeth, expressed frustration with the situation, stating that going on strike to receive their dues has become a norm. He highlighted the lack of a proper system of accounting and billing, which has created numerous problems for them. This closure marks the third time since April 2021 that they have had to resort to a strike to address the payment issue.

The Cath Lab, which was initially set up at a cost of Rs 11 crore, began its operations in April 2021. It is staffed with two cardiologists, their assistants, nurses, and other supporting personnel. The lab plays a crucial role in providing cardiac disease treatment to patients and is closely linked to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Another executive from a supplier company emphasized that a total of 11 companies, including suppliers and manufacturers, distribute equipment to the cath lab for the treatment of cardiac diseases. However, they have faced ongoing payment issues, with proper payments being received only during the first two months. Since then, they have had to resort to strikes whenever the outstanding payments continued to mount.

The closure of the Cath Lab due to pending payments not only affects the healthcare services provided by the hospital but also highlights the need for an improved system to ensure timely and efficient payment processes for suppliers. The authorities will need to address this issue promptly to resume the functioning of the cath lab and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for the patients in need.