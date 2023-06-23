PM Modi’s Response to US Journalist’s Inquiry on Discrimination in India

PM Modi Addresses Democracy and Minority Rights in India

During a media interaction at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the US press, shedding light on democracy, minority rights, and freedom of speech in India. Expressing mutual respect between the US and India as fellow democracies, PM Modi emphasized their shared commitment to expanding democratic institutions.

In response to a question from a US journalist about improving the rights of religious minorities, PM Modi expressed surprise, stating, “We are a democracy. Democracy is part of our spirit, our blood. We live and breathe democracy. And it is in our constitution.” He emphasized the intrinsic connection between human values, human rights, and democracy, asserting that discrimination has no place in a democratic society.

PM Modi further emphasized his government’s commitment to equality, proclaiming, “When we deliver, there is no discrimination on caste, creed, religion,” while quoting the motto of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” (Development for all, trust from all). He affirmed that all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, age, or geography, have access to essential amenities.

The media query arose following the decision of three US lawmakers to boycott the Prime Minister’s address to the joint session of the US Congress and their concerns about “repressed religious minorities” in India. Former US President Barack Obama, in an interview before the White House meeting, cautioned that India could face division if the rights of the Muslim minority were not respected.

President Joe Biden, in a joint press conference, acknowledged the significance of democratic values in his discussions with PM Modi, highlighting their shared belief in the dignity of every citizen. Mr. Biden stated, “We believe in the dignity of every citizen, it is in America’s DNA and I believe in India’s DNA that a whole world has a stake in our success.”

These exchanges illustrate the importance of democracy, minority rights, and inclusive governance as key considerations in the relationship between the US and India, while also acknowledging the complexities surrounding human rights discussions among allies.