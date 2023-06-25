Around 1,500 special invitees for security conclave addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Around 1,500 special invitees, including defence specialists and retired army commanders, are expected to attend a security conference here on Monday, according to Jammu and Kashmir BJP head Ravinder Raina.

In addition to addressing the colloquium at the University of Jammu’s Gen Zorawar Singh auditorium, Singh would visit the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar to chair a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the current political scenario, Raina added.

“Around 1,500 special invitees are attending the security conclave on internal and external security, a non-political event being organised as part of the BJP’s ongoing programme to highlight the nine-year achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government,” Raina told PTI.

He stated that the defence minister will inform a gathering of notable people on the actions taken by the Modi-led government to enhance its defence machinery since taking office in 2014.

Defence specialists, former distinguished army officers, academicians, medics, and think tanks, as well as adolescents, will attend the conclave, which begins at 10.30 a.m., according to Raina.

He stated that Singh will address security and other key issues with the attendees, as well as explain India’s strong position in defence and other things relating to the nation’s security and the safety of inhabitants dwelling along the borders.

The BJP leader stated that all required preparations for the defence minister’s visit had been completed.