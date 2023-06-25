Imphal East’s Itham Stand-off Resolved as Army Departs with Seized Weapons

A stand-off in Itham village, Imphal East, between a mob and security forces ended when the Army made the decision to withdraw with seized weapons and ammunition, in order to prioritize civilian safety, officials confirmed. The Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group responsible for various attacks, was believed to have members hiding in the village.

The operation faced resistance from a large group of women, numbering around 1,500, who surrounded the Army column and impeded their progress. Appeals to proceed according to the law were unsuccessful, leading to the Army’s departure. Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba, a wanted terrorist possibly linked to a previous attack, was among those in the village.

The decision to withdraw aimed to prevent collateral damage amidst the ongoing unrest in Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed over 100 lives.

The clashes erupted after protests against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, with Meiteis constituting 53% of Manipur’s population and residing in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis, accounting for 40%, reside in the hill districts.