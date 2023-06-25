Know how to explore Ethical non-monogamy

Ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is the practice of being romantically involved with multiple people who are all aware of and agree to this relationship. Ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is becoming more common than ever and in the United States. Ethical non-monogamy means a couple agrees that one or both can take part in romantic or sexual relationships outside their core coupling.

A recent survey conducted among 1300 adults found that about one-third agree their ideal relationship is non-monogamous to some degree.

In today’s world, the practice exists in many different ways. It may involve one person acting outside of the relationship or both parties doing that. It may involve only sexual connections with others, only romantic connections, or both romantic and sexual connections.

What separates ethical non-monogamy from cheating is that no matter what type of ethical non-monogamy you practice in your relationship, both people in the relationship consent to it.

Also Read: Eating these foods can improve natural Collagen production

Ethical non-monogamy is an umbrella term. It includes different individual relationship models.