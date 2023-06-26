Four common mistakes mango eaters should avoid

People eagerly anticipate the annual arrival of mangoes at supermarkets so they can enjoy this in-season fruit. Mangoes are commonly used in summer beverages, desserts, and smoothies, and each variety grown in different regions of the country has its own distinct flavor. Apart from being delicious, mangoes also provide essential nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that help hydrate the body and protect it from diseases during the hot months.

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, seasonal fruits like mangoes can be enjoyed by everyone, including those with diabetes. However, it’s important to be mindful of the quantity consumed, as some fruits can cause blood sugar levels to rise. Chowdhary shares some common mistakes to avoid when indulging in this king of fruits.

Avoid shakes and juices: Juices and shakes should be avoided as they often contain added sugars and dairy, which can cause a spike in insulin levels.

Don’t consume it in the morning: It’s best to avoid consuming mangoes in the morning as it may lead to increased hunger throughout the day.

Pair it with nuts: Eating mangoes with almonds as a mid-morning or evening snack can help prevent a rapid increase in blood sugar levels.

Limit the quantity: It is recommended to consume 100 grams or less of mango per day. While mangoes have a moderate glycemic index and low glycemic load, it’s important to consider individuals with impaired glucose tolerance, diabetes, or insulin resistance. Consuming more than 100 to 120 grams of mango in a single day can raise the glycemic index and cause a quick surge and fall in insulin levels.

Mangoes are rich in antioxidants, which offer several health benefits. They can boost immunity, reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve digestion. However, overconsumption of mangoes can lead to allergies and diarrhea. Therefore, it’s important to practice moderation and avoid mangoes if you have a known mango allergy.