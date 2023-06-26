Sudhakaran and Satheesan scheduled to meet Kharge and Rahul in Delhi today

The national leadership of the Congress party is set to receive an update on the recent developments within its Kerala unit following the arrest of State chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case. Heading to Delhi today, Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, the key figures in the Kerala party leadership, will meet with All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

During their meetings with Kharge and Rahul, the state leaders will provide an explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. They are expected to emphasize that the state government took action against Sudhakaran to divert attention from the various allegations it was facing.

In addition, Sudhakaran and Satheesan, who serves as the Opposition Leader, will present their side of the Vigilance inquiry against Satheesan to the high command.

Previously, Sudhakaran had expressed his intention to step down from his position following his arrest by the Crime Branch in connection with a case involving a fraudulent antiques dealer named Monson Mavunkal. However, after receiving support from state leaders who opposed his resignation, he reconsidered his decision. It remains to be seen whether the issue of his resignation will be raised during the meeting with the high command.

While Sudhakaran’s arrest is among the pressing issues faced by the Kerala party unit, there have been other challenges as well. The delay in their visit to Delhi was due to Rahul’s overseas travel.

Interestingly, the planned visit to Delhi by the two state leaders was initially scheduled after prominent groups within the party took a stand against them regarding the appointment of block presidents.