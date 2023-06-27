Assam Rifles and Police recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition

In a joint special operation in Nagaland’s Kohima City on Tuesday, Assam Rifles and Kohima Police foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered a large cache of weaponry and ammunition en route to strife-torn Manipur, according to a release from the Defence PRO. Two firearms and other ammunition were discovered. “Two pistols, four magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores were recovered,” according to the PRO statement. Statement said forces received information that criminals were attempting to transport firearms into conflict-torn Manipur via Nagaland.

Acting on a tip, the Assam Rifles and the Kohima police conducted a joint operation at 2 a.m. on June 26. “Assam Rifles spotted a passenger vehicle and kept an eye on it. The teams searched the vehicle together at 6 a.m.,” the statement continued. “A total of 11,00 arms, 13,702 ammunitions, and 250 different types of bombs have been recovered so far. Flag marches, area dominance, cordon and search operations are still ongoing in various parts of the state,” stated a Manipur police statement on Monday. Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic conflict for more than 52 days. According to officials, over 100 individuals have been killed thus far.