Seven people arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery in Pragati Maidan tunnel

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of seven individuals in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi. The incident occurred on Saturday when the victims were traveling in a taxi to Gurugram to deliver approximately ?2 lakh.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused conducted surveillance on Thursday and Friday, preparing for the robbery. They successfully carried out the crime on Saturday, according to a senior police officer.

Delhi Police obtained CCTV footage which showed four men on motorcycles intercepting the car and robbing the delivery agent from Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk and his associate. The arrested individuals were identified as Usman, his cousin Irfan, Anuj Mishra, Kuldeep, Sumit, Pradeep, and Bala.

The suspects followed the taxi and strategically chose to stop it inside the tunnel due to the higher likelihood of success. Tunnels are generally not places where vehicles stop, but rather drive through at higher speeds, as explained by the police.

Usman, recognized as the main conspirator, provided information to the other members involved. In the 22-second footage, the four men can be seen following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel while other vehicles passed by.

Upon the taxi’s halt, two individuals wearing helmets dismounted from the motorcycles. One approached the driver’s side while the other went to the rear door on the opposite side, brandishing their pistols.

The footage then captured the opening of both car doors, and the person at the rear end was handed a black handbag, presumably containing the money. The two quickly mounted their waiting motorcycles and fled with their accomplices.