Star-studded Vacation: Sanju Crosses Paths with Lara and Bond

Sanju Samson, recently selected for the Indian ODI team, is enjoying a vacation in the US with his wife. During their holiday, he had the privilege of meeting two cricket legends, Brian Lara and Shane Bond, capturing the moment in a photo shared on Instagram.

Brian Lara, the coach of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Shane Bond, the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, added to the star-studded encounter.

Sanju, the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, led his team to the final in 2022 but couldn’t secure a playoff spot this year.

Looking ahead, Sanju and Ishan Kishan will serve as wicketkeepers in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, commencing on July 27.

With 11 ODIs under his belt, Sanju hopes to impress during the Caribbean series to strengthen his chances of making the Asia Cup squad. Moreover, the highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November, providing additional motivation for the talented 28-year-old cricketer.