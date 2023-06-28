Everything you need to know about ‘Sleepgasm’

Sleepgasm or sleep orgasm are orgasms that individuals have during their sleep. As per sexologists, sleep orgasms are actual physical orgasm. Most remember their erotic dreams right after waking up. While men will have physical evidence of an orgasm (wet dreams), women only have the memory and the jittery feeling.

A study paper published by the Kinsey Institute revealed that women in their 40s and 50s are more likely to experience sleepgasms. US researchers have found that 37% of women have experienced a sleepgasm by the age of 45. As per the report of Kinsey Institute, 5% of women and 13% of men experienced their first orgasm in their sleep.

According to Dr Debby Herbenick of Indiana University, sleepgasms will more likely to happen when we lye on our stomach, have not engaged in sex recently or when we are more tired. This suggests that we do not need to experience physical contact of any sort to stimulate an orgasm.

According to experts, sleep orgasm is a gift of our brain. So there is no need to have a guilty feeling. Also, this does not mean that you are lacking sex in your life.