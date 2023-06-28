Kannur varsity advised to proceed with Priya Varghese appointment

The standing counsel representing Kannur University has advised the varsity to proceed with the appointment of Priya Varghese. The counsel’s legal advice states that the court order has invalidated the governor’s stay on the appointment. The university sought this advice to determine the validity of the Kerala Governor’s order, which halted the appointment of Dr. Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan froze Priya’s appointment on August 17, 2022, citing allegations of nepotism. As of now, the Governor’s order has not been revoked. Furthermore, the Governor sent show cause notices to the Kannur VC, interview board, and syndicate members.

Dr. Joseph Scaria, the second-ranked candidate, filed a petition in the High Court following the Governor’s order. Initially, the High Court’s single bench ruled that Priya lacked certain qualifications and that the appointment should be reconsidered. However, this judgment was later overturned by the Division Bench.