Minor fire breaks out in residential building in UAE

Sharjah: A minor fire broke out at a residential unit in Sharjah’s Maysaloon area on Wednesday morning. The fire was extinguished by Sharjah Civil Defence team. No one was injured and the blaze did not spread to other units.

Earlier a massive fire broke out in a residential tower in the United Arab Emirates. The fire occurred in the Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex.

Earlier, Ministry of Interior in the UAE revealed that fire accidents are increasing in the country. More than 3,000 incidents were reported in 2022, 2,090 in 2021 and 1,968 in 2020.As per the Ministry figures, majority of fires took place in residential areas. Homes and apartments accounted for 1,385 incidents, 256 fires in commercial buildings, 153 on farms, 122 at public service facilities.