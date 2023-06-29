Hawa’ ‘College Romance 4’ set to arrive on SonyLIV on July

“Hawa,” Bangladesh’s official Oscar entry for 2023, and the fourth and final season of “College Romance” will premiere on SonyLIV next month, the streaming service announced on Thursday. “Hawa,” directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, is about a gang of seasoned boatmen who come across an unheard-of catch in the deep sea: a lovely yet mysterious young woman.

“Tension rises, along with mistrust and misfortune, as the mystery surrounding the woman gradually reveals fatal consequences.” “Hawa, Bangladesh’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, will premiere exclusively on SonyLIV on July 7th,” the streaming company stated in a statement.

The cast of “Hawa” includes Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazifa, Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan, Shohel Mondol, Rizvi Rizu, Mahmud Alam, and Bablu Bose.

On July 14, the teen drama series “College Romance” will make its final appearance on SonyLIV. Ashutosh Pankaj directs the series. The fourth episode will see the ensemble cast of Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap tackle their concerns and vulnerabilities as they make their way into the real world, according to the directors. Arora stated that bringing the last season to the audience is an emotional moment for the crew.