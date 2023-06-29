Any effort to apply Uniform Civil Code opposed by BJP’s ally in Nagaland

The Nagaland government, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governs with, has rejected any efforts to enact a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the nation.

In Nagaland’s ruling coalition, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is the most significant member.

Chingwang Konyak, head of the NDPP, stated in an exclusive interview with India Today, ‘We will not accept a Uniform Civil Code. As far as Nagaland is concerned, we have article 371(A) and we are protected. Even if it is passed in Parliament, it cannot be permitted unless the Nagaland Legislative Assembly passes a resolution to implement the same.’

‘By only having a Uniform Civil Code, one should not think that India will be united. India is united even though we have so many religions and tribes,’ Konyak added.

In 2018, the BJP and NDPP established an alliance, and Neiphiu Rio was chosen as the state’s chief minister as a result. Following its victory in the March Assembly elections, the coalition is now in power in Nagaland.

Konyak’s comments were made just a few days after Madhya Pradesh rallying for a Uniform Civil Code by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about the opposition to a uniform civil code from Nagaland’s church bodies, the head of the NDPP responded, ‘Once the majority wants to over-rule, it definitely instills fear in the minds of the minorities. Every religion, every community wants to protect their own interests.’