Unexpected Encounter: Shashi Tharoor and Shoaib Akhtar’s Engaging Interaction in Dubai

During his visit to Dubai, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had an unexpected encounter with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Tharoor, who represents the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, expressed admiration for Akhtar following their interaction.

In a tweet, Tharoor shared his pleasant surprise, stating, “On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket.”

It seems that the meeting between Tharoor and Akhtar sparked engaging discussions about the shared love for cricket and the complex relationship between India and Pakistan.