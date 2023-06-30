Devendra Fadnavis says, Statements recorded in Disha Salian case, more to be done later

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that the matter has not been resolved and that police are still taking testimony in relation to the allegedly suspicious death of Disha Salian.

On June 8, 2020, a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s reported suicide, Disha Salian (28), the late actor’s former manager, allegedly killed herself by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad neighbourhood.

‘Primary evidence is being gathered and its credibility is being ascertained. Some people claimed that they have concrete evidence in the Disha death case, hence it would not be closed easily,’ Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Home Minister, told a news channel, on Wednesday.

‘The process is going on. Some statements have been recorded and some more will be recorded later,’ he said.

Fadnavis had announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into Disha Salian’s death in December of last year.