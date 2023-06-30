On July 4, Xi Jinping to virtually attend SCO meeting hosted by India

On July 4, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit will be attended and addressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.

The SCO Council of Heads of State summit this year would be held virtually, India, which is hosting the summit, said in May. This year, the bloc’s defence and foreign ministers met in person in India.

China, India, Russia, and other nations from much of Eurasia make up the SCO, a political and security union. In order to play a stronger role as a counterweight to Western influence in the region, the group that was originally formed in 2001 by Russia, China, and former Soviet governments in Central Asia has been enlarged to include India and Pakistan.

Kazakhstan will assume the SCO presidency following the summit in July.