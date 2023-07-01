Doctor answers: Is it dangerous to take painkillers every day?

According to Dianne Bourque, it is crucial to differentiate between using pain medicine to enhance productivity and maintain relationships and the disease of addiction, which hinders one’s ability to contribute to society and maintain healthy habits.

While painkillers are important in modern medicine, it is essential to exercise caution as they can have side effects. Misuse of painkillers can lead to addiction, resulting in various health problems.

Dr. Vivek Loomba, a Senior Consultant & Pain Physician at the Indian Spinal Injuries Center New Delhi, highlighted the negative effects of daily painkiller use. He emphasized the addictive nature of over-the-counter medications and their numerous side effects. Dr. Loomba advised responsible usage and using painkillers only when the pain becomes unbearable. He recommended avoiding addiction or dependence and gradually reducing the dosage if a high acceptance rate is observed. Consulting with a doctor to discuss pain management options and understanding the effects of prescribed medications is crucial.

Dr. Vivek also mentioned that addiction to painkillers can occur even with precautions. If it becomes difficult to stop taking painkillers, he advised joining a detox program and seeking addiction treatment from a doctor. Many people are unaware of alternative pain management methods and immediately resort to over-the-counter painkillers. Dr. Vivek stressed the importance of consulting a pain management specialist for persistent or severe pain.

A pain physician can guide individuals through various options, such as oral medications, patches, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, epidural injections, and other pain management techniques.

Regarding over-the-counter painkillers, commonly used medications like paracetamol (crocin) and NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) were mentioned. NSAIDs like naproxen, ibuprofen, and diclofenac are taken for mild to moderate pain. However, overuse of these medications can be dangerous and may lead to stomach ulcers, bleeding, liver damage, kidney complications, raised blood pressure, and fluid retention.

Prescription opioids, including morphine, codeine, and fentanyl, are strong painkillers prescribed for severe and persistent pain. They interact with opioid receptors in the cells. Opioids can cause side effects such as vomiting, sedation, dizziness, nausea, constipation, physical dependence, tolerance, respiratory depression, addiction, breathing problems, bone malfunctioning, tooth deterioration, and withdrawal symptoms.

If any side effects are experienced, it is crucial to consult a trusted medical expert for guidance.