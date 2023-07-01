Harvard Professor claims that he was able to recover microscopic remnants of a ‘UFO’

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb has made a remarkable claim, stating that he and his team have recovered microscopic remnants that they believe belong to an unidentified space object that crashed into the Pacific Ocean around ten years ago. Loeb hopes that these remnants serve as evidence of an advanced alien civilization.

During a “historic expedition,” Loeb and his team collected 50 microscopic particle spherules weighing a total of 35 milligrams off the coast of Papua New Guinea. According to Loeb, he witnessed a “runaway fireball” in 2014 that exploded in the lower atmosphere and then fell into the ocean.

Loeb labeled the mysterious object as “IM1” and stated that it possesses greater material strength than any space rocks examined by NASA. He believes that the high speed and unusual material strength of IM1 indicate that its source originated from a natural environment distinct from our solar system or from an extraterrestrial technological civilization. The particles they found were described as perfectly round.

Upon microscopic examination, Loeb likened the objects to molten raindrops, resembling blood droplets. Although his daughter wished to make a necklace out of one, Loeb explained that they were too small for threading. He and his team aim to further investigate the origin of the object.

Loeb expressed excitement over the possibility of humans obtaining interstellar material for the first time, describing it as receiving a package from a cosmic neighbor. The process of extracting the microscopic space materials from the ocean bed involved using powerful magnets and tracking the trajectory of the mysterious object.

The team will carry the particles back to the lab to analyze their elemental and isotopic composition. They will then prepare a report based on the gathered data, which will be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal for publication. Loeb emphasized that the interpretation of the findings will be explored in subsequent papers, stating that facts cannot be argued with, only interpretations.

This extraordinary claim by Professor Loeb raises anticipation for further research and investigation into the recovered microscopic remnants and their potential implications for our understanding of extraterrestrial life.