Netflix to make a documentary that explores the illustrious career of Sylvester Stallone

Netflix is preparing to produce a documentary that explores the remarkable career of Sylvester Stallone, an iconic figure in the action film genre. Titled Sly, this upcoming project aims to provide an extensive profile of Stallone, delving into the various aspects of his life and career that have captivated audiences worldwide. The announcement of this documentary follows the success of Netflix’s recent release of Arnold, a documentary series focused on Stallone’s longtime friend and former box office rival, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Thom Zimny, known for his work on the highly praised production Springsteen on Broadway, the documentary promises to offer a comprehensive and intimate look into Stallone’s journey as an actor, writer, director, and producer. Zimny’s expertise in capturing the essence of renowned personalities and their stories raises expectations for the quality and authenticity of Stallone’s documentary. The film is scheduled for release in November and aims to showcase Stallone’s remarkable contributions to the film industry over the past five decades.

From his breakthrough role as Rocky Balboa in the famous boxing franchise to his portrayal of the relentless soldier John Rambo and his involvement in creating the explosive action ensemble series, The Expendables, Stallone has left an undeniable impact on pop culture. The documentary aims to highlight these achievements and provide an intimate glimpse into Stallone’s life and the indelible characters he has brought to life.

The official description of the documentary emphasizes Stallone’s nearly 50-year-long journey as an Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director, and producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the enduring characters he has portrayed on the screen. With its focus on Stallone’s iconic filmography and his cultural significance, Sly promises to be an engaging retrospective that celebrates the enduring legacy of one of the greatest action stars in history.