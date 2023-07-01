Using QR code, Meta now lets secure chat transfer between devices on WhatsApp: Announces Zuckerberg

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced a new feature on the platform’s instant messaging app, WhatsApp. According to the Meta CEO, users will now be allowed to transfer their chat history between devices conveniently and in a secure way. Currently, both the devices need to work on the same OS (operating system) for the transfer to take place. The new feature makes the process easier and faster to transfer messages as well as larger attachments from one device to another.

In a post shared by Meta CEO on his official Facebook handle, Zuckerberg wrote, ‘If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices’. Apparently, now the users will be able to share the chat history with the help of QR code authentication. He also shared a demonstration video to explain the new process. While WhatsApp already allowed users to transfer their chat history from one phone to another, the new method of chat transfer using QR code makes the process more safe. Currently, users can transfer their chat history by either using third party apps, or by updating the backup on cloud services.

However, with the new process, users do not need to exit their app on one device to transfer the data on the other phone. The data remains only between two devices, without any third party apps or clod services in between, and stays safe. Users will therefore not be required to take a backup of the data for the purpose of transferring that chat history or media files. In order to transfer using QR code, both devices should be physically connected to Wi-Fi and location enabled. One can transfer chats and media from an old phone by going to Settings > Chats > Chats Transfer > Scan the QR code using the new device.