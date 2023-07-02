Ajit Pawar’s action ‘expected,’ says shiv sena

Ajit Pawar, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), entered the Maharashtra administration on Sunday afternoon as the deputy chief minister. A prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) official claimed he had a warning about the dramatic occurrences in Maharashtra yesterday night.

Shiv Sena senior leader Udhhav Thackarey claimed to have received a call from NCP senior figures last night hinting that this would transpire.

It was anticipated. Let them first take oaths. The top politician told India Today that they would decide what needed to be done later as Ajit Pawar, who had the support of several MLAs, was about to assume over as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena UBT group, meanwhile, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate played a significant part in the current developments in Maharashtra.

‘The ED has played a major role in this as most of the leaders who are going with Ajit Pawar have money laundering cases against them,’ a leader observed.

A day after Ajit Pawar announced his intention to resign as the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, nine NCP politicians, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Dilip Walse Patil, swore their oaths of office as ministers beside him at a ceremony in Raj Bhawan.