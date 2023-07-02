Chinese President Xi Jinping remains undecided on Taiwan’s unification timeline

According to a senior Pentagon official, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet made a decision on the timeline for Taiwan’s unification, despite having lofty ambitions. General Mark Milley, a US military officer, stated that Xi has not determined whether to order a military unification program by 2027 or not.

During a speech at the National Press Club in Washington, General Milley mentioned that Xi had challenged the Chinese military to develop the capability to undertake the unification process when the time is right. He clarified that Xi had publicly stated his goal of unifying Taiwan with China by 2027 but did not explicitly say that he had decided to attack and invade.

Milley emphasized that Xi’s directive was for the military to develop the capability, while the decision itself would be made later. He pointed out the subtle distinction in Xi’s remarks, indicating that he had not definitively announced an invasion plan but rather insinuated it by setting a timeframe.

Milley urged the US military to accelerate its modernization efforts to maintain superiority and deter China from invading Taiwan. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that every day Xi wakes up and decides not to take action, thereby avoiding a conflict.

These statements by the Pentagon officials came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Xi, during which Blinken expressed that the US did not support Taiwan’s bid for independence. Blinken also voiced concerns about China’s provocative actions in recent years.

During their meeting, Xi urged the US not to harm China’s legitimate rights and interests, hinting at potential flashpoints such as Taiwan. While the US believes that Xi is undecided, he has previously made it clear on multiple occasions that the unification of Taiwan remains his ultimate objective. In a speech at the 20th Party Congress last year, Xi stated that the Taiwan issue should be decided by the Chinese people themselves and that China reserved the option of taking necessary measures against separatist forces. He emphasized China’s commitment to peaceful reunification but also stated that the use of force was not ruled out.