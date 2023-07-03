Emirate in UAE announces new taxi fare

Dubai: An emirate in the UAE announced new taxi fares. Ajman Transport Authority announced the new fares.

The authority informed that the taxi fares will be Dh1.82 for every kilometre. The new rate is 1 fil higher than last month’s Dh1.81 for every kilometre. The change in taxi fares was announced as UAE hiked fuel prices.

As per the revised price list, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 in June. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.89 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.81 a litre, compared to Dh2.76 a litre in June. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.76 a litre compared to Dh2.68 last month.