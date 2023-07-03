Euclid space telescope named after mathematician Euclid sets out to unravel the mysteries of the universe

A remarkable space telescope called Euclid, named after the Greek mathematician, has begun an extraordinary journey of one million miles from Florida, as it embarks on a mission to unravel the mysteries of the universe. This two-tonne probe is part of a $1 billion European Space Agency initiative and was launched into space aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at 11:11 AM local time or 8:41 PM IST.

Euclid will be positioned 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth to conduct its observations. Its primary goal is to study and observe the large-scale structure of the Universe. Equipped with advanced instruments like the Visible instrument (VIS) and the Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP), Euclid will provide valuable insights through visible imagery, near-infrared spectroscopy, and photometry.

By mapping the extensive structure of the universe, including the distribution of galaxies and matter on a grand scale, Euclid aims to deepen our understanding of the cosmos’ evolution. It also seeks to shed light on the role of dark energy and dark matter in the universe’s expansion.

A key task for Euclid is to measure the redshifts of galaxies. Redshift is the stretching of light emitted by galaxies as the universe expands. By analyzing redshifts, scientists can determine galaxy distances and accurately map the distribution of matter throughout the universe.

Euclid’s month-long journey represents a significant milestone in our exploration of space. Its scientific endeavors will not only enhance our knowledge of the universe’s structure but also provide crucial insights into the fundamental forces shaping its existence.

It is worth noting that the original plan was for the Euclid telescope to launch on a Russian Soyuz rocket from the European spaceport in French Guiana. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the plan had to be modified. The project was facing uncertainty until SpaceX’s Falcon 9 was found to be compatible with the Euclid launch, bringing relief to the team of scientists.

The first results from Euclid are expected to arrive on Earth by 2025, with the full information map set to be published by 2030.