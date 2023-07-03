Filmmaker Atlee gears up for the next action thriller with Varun Dhawan

Filmmaker Atlee is experiencing a successful streak in his career! The director, who is venturing into Bollywood with the film “Jawaan” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is now preparing for his next action thriller in collaboration with Varun Dhawan. While the movie is yet to be titled, the makers have already announced its release date as May 31, 2024.

Varun himself took to his Instagram stories to reveal the release date of this major project. He wrote, “#VD18 May 31st, 2024… In theaters.”

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared additional details about the movie on Twitter. He mentioned that Varun Dhawan will star in an action-entertainer presented by Atlee, scheduled for release on May 31, 2024. The film will be a collaboration between Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Priya Atlee’s A For Apple Studios. Although the movie is yet to be titled, it is referred to as “#VD18” for now. Directed by Kalees, the action-packed film promises to be an exciting venture.

While no further specifics about the movie have been disclosed, insiders have revealed that it will be rich in action sequences. Kalees has written and directed the film, with production handled by Murad Khetani and Atlee. According to sources, the team aims to create stylish and grandiose action sequences to complement the emotionally charged and dramatic storyline. The film’s shooting is planned over a span of four to five months, targeting a big release in global cinemas during the summer of 2024.

Turning our attention to Varun’s other projects, he has a line-up of intriguing ventures. He is leading the Indian adaptation of the action thriller “Citadel” alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, directed by Raj & DK. Additionally, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” featuring Janhvi Kapoor, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video in July this year.

Meanwhile, Atlee is currently occupied with the work on “Jawaan” starring Shah Rukh Khan, slated for release on September 7. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.