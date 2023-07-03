Know early signs of ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is a growth of cells that form in the ovaries. The cells can multiply rapidly and attack and destroy healthy body tissue. Ovarian cancer often goes undetected in its early stages.

Age, family history of cancer, weight and lifestyle all increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Treatment is chemotherapy and surgery. Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer-related death in US women.

Stomach gas can be experienced due to various reasons ranging from digestive problems. Because of this, many people do not recognize abdominal bloating and flatulence as a symptom of ovarian cancer. Bleeding that is heavier than normal or irregular bleeding can be a sign of ovarian cancer.

Many people take back pain for granted. Many people generally think of it as a bone or muscle problem. But it can also be caused by ovarian cancer. So those who have frequent back pain should consult a doctor.

Common ovarian cancer symptoms include…

Back pain

Extreme fatigue

Lose weight

Pain during sex

Constipation or abdominal pain

Abnormal bloating

Regular exercise and a balanced diet can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer and many other diseases. Obesity increases the risk of ovarian cancer. So take care to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. Avoid tobacco and alcohol. Experts say that you should try to follow a healthy lifestyle.