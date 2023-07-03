Maharashtra Speaker vows action on NCP’s plea to disqualify Ajit Pawar and 8 MLAs

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar assured that he will take appropriate action on the NCP’s plea to disqualify Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have become ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The state NCP president, Jayant Patil, confirmed that they have filed a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and the others. In addition, an email has been sent to the Election Commission of India, expressing the party’s support for NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Narwekar stated that he has received the petition and will carefully review its contents before deciding on the appropriate action.

When asked about the number of NCP MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar, Narwekar said he has no information regarding that. The Speaker also clarified that it is his prerogative to appoint a new opposition leader in the Assembly. Following Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the government, Jitendra Awhad has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly by NCP state unit president Jayant Patil.

Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district, shared that he has been appointed as the chief whip of the party and the leader of opposition in the Assembly.