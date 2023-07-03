NCP Files Disqualification Petition Against Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs Following Party Split

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil announced that the party has filed a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Patil stated that the petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and an email has been sent to the Election Commission of India to inform them that the NCP stands united under party chief Sharad Pawar. NCP national spokesperson Clyde claimed that Ajit Pawar does not have the support of 36 MLAs, contrary to what is being claimed.

Party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are reaching out to all 53 MLAs to gather more information. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly, and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to avoid the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The party experienced a split after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister, and eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, became ministers. Patil clarified that these MLAs cannot be labeled as traitors until their betrayal is proven. According to sources, a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan claimed that Ajit Pawar enjoys the support of more than 40 MLAs and six of nine MLCs of his party.

Ajit Pawar, in his address after taking oath, insisted that there was no split in the NCP and that they would contest future elections under the NCP’s name and symbol. Despite the developments within the NCP, Supriya Sule emphasized that they would not affect the unity of the opposition.