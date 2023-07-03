NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs after split

On Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said that his party had filed a disqualification suit against Ajit Pawar and eight other ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state cabinet. Patil told reporters late Sunday that the disqualification petition had been handed to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

He further stated that an email was sent to the Election Commission of India informing them that the NCP’s rank and file is with party president Sharad Pawar. During the day, Sharad Pawar’s party suffered a vertical split after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs were appointed as ministers, including Sharad Pawar supporters like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil. Patil stated that these NCP MLAs “cannot be called traitors because their betrayal has yet to be proven. Many people have contacted us,” he stated.