Report: Scientists track down rare ‘leopard-print’ frog and finds its tadpoles

Argentinian scientists have embarked on a mission to study the reproduction of the “leopard-print” Santa Fe frog in an effort to protect the species. The Dry Chaco, the frog’s habitat, is being rapidly destroyed, posing a significant threat to its survival. The Dry Chaco, an expansive forest and arid plain spanning parts of Bolivia, Argentina, and Paraguay, has one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world.

According to a BBC report published last Saturday (July 1), the scientists made an exciting discovery about the Santa Fe frog. They found that the frog resides in caves and only emerges to call for a mate.

Isis Ibañez, the leader of the Santa Fe frog project, expressed the team’s determination to secure a future for this remarkable amphibian, despite the challenges they face.

The Santa Fe frog, a species mostly unknown to the scientific community, can only be found in Argentina, Bolivia, and Paraguay. To study their behavior, the scientists employed camera traps to locate these brightly-colored frogs.

Unlike most frogs that attract mates by calling loudly from bodies of water, the male Santa Fe frogs emerge at nightfall and then return to their burrows accompanied by interested females.

After hours of searching, the scientists finally discovered eggs and tadpoles of the Santa Fe frog, marking an important milestone. Camila Deutsch, one of the scientists involved in the project, emphasized the significance of preserving the Dry Chaco forest, stating that the Santa Fe frog serves as a clear example of why the forest must be defended.

In addition to their research efforts, the scientists are collaborating with local community leaders, hunters, and farmers to gain further insights into the frog’s behavior and implement effective measures to protect the species, as reported by the BBC.