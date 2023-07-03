SAFF Championship 2023: India to face Kuwait in final: Possible playing XI

Bangalore: In football, India will face Kuwait in the finals of Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023. The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore tomorrow at 7:30 PM IST.

The two nations will clash for the second time in this year’s tournament. The last match between Kuwait and India in this tournament ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Indian team led by Sunil Cheetri entered finals by defeating – Lebanon by ‘4-2’ in a penalty shootout. Kuwait defeated Bangladesh by ‘1-0’ in extra time in another semi-final.

Also Read: Asian Games: India announces 4-member weightlifting team

Predicted Playing XI:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri

Kuwait: Bader Al-Saanoun, Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, and Salman Al-Awadhi.