Search underway for two men who washed away in Jharkhand’s Usri River

On Sunday night, three people were washed away by a high river in Jharkhand’s Ursi River. A search operation has been initiated. One of the three men swam to safety, but the other two remain missing.

The incident occurred near the recently completed Usri River bridge in Barganda, Giridih. Shankar, Manish, and Anand, the three men, were travelling from Bengabad to Hazaribagh.

Shankar got off his bike near the river and entered the water to monitor the flow of the water, according to sources. The strong river, however, swept him away. Manish and Anand were also dragged away in the river in a valiant attempt to save him.

Meanwhile, Shankar managed to swim to safety. After receiving the information, local police arrived on the scene, and a search team from Gotakhor was dispatched to look for the missing people.