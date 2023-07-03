Sushil Modi on teaming up with JDU: ‘Even if Nitish Kumar rubs nose at BJP’s doors, we will not accept him’

Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader, declared on Monday that Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, would not be welcomed by the saffron party under any circumstances. Sushil Kumar Modi declared, ‘We will not accept him, even if Nitish Kumar rubs his nose in the BJP’s doors.’

The BJP leader made his comment amid rumours that Bihar would see a political crisis like to the one in Maharashtra. There are several rumours that Nitish Kumar may rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the future.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Sushil Kumar Modi said, ‘Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it very clear in the beginning that we will not accept Nitish Kumar at any cost. Even if Nitish Kumar rubs his nose at BJP’s doors, we will not accept him. The BJP will not carry his baggage.’

In August of last year, Nitish Kumar, the leader of the JD(U), severed ties with the BJP-led NDA and teamed up with the RJD to establish a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.