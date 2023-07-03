The council leader of Britain’s Orkney Islands to consider ‘alternative forms of governance’

The leader of the council in the Orkney Islands, an archipelago off the north coast of Scotland, has expressed that the islands are exploring “alternative forms of governance,” including the possibility of becoming part of Norway.

Comprising about 70 islands with a population of 22,000, Orkney has experienced financial neglect from the Scottish and British governments over the years, prompting Council leader James Stockan to consider the islands’ future.

Stockan believes that Orkney’s historical ties to Nordic culture offer potential options. The islands were under Norwegian rule for approximately 500 years until 1472.

According to Stockan, Orcadians often express their desire to return to Norway, a country with which they share a cultural affinity. He emphasized that the islands seek support and alternatives from other governments.

A recent dispute over funding for new ferries between Orkney and Scotland has heightened the islands’ concerns. In response, Stockan has proposed a motion to explore alternative models of governance that provide greater financial security and economic opportunities.

On Tuesday, councilors will decide whether to support the motion or not. Options other than rejoining Norway include arrangements within the British system, such as becoming a crown dependency (similar to the Channel Islands), or adopting a self-governing status like the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark.

In 2014, Scotland rejected independence from England in a referendum. Since then, Orkney has been exploring ways to strengthen its autonomy.

Despite playing a significant role in processing a substantial portion of Britain’s North Sea oil output, Orkney has not seen adequate benefits. Stockan aims for the islands to receive a greater return, especially with new opportunities emerging from offshore wind farms.

The details of how Orkney’s potential return to Norway, situated 250 miles across the North Sea, would be executed remain unclear. Norway’s foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the matter is a domestic and constitutional issue for the UK.

Stockan mentioned the unresolved dowry from 1469 when Christian I, the King of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, failed to pay it after his daughter married James III of Scotland, resulting in Orkney being gifted instead. However, the UK government’s response did not address this historical matter in relation to Orkney’s future.

The government spokesperson emphasized the belief in the strength of the United Kingdom, stating that they are stronger together.