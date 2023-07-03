The first supermoon of 2023 to appear brighter compared to any other full moon that has been witnessed

The first supermoon of 2023, which will appear in July, will be more luminous than any other full moon witnessed this year.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon will be visible on Monday (July 3) and will reach its peak illumination below the horizon at 7:39 am ET. Depending on local weather conditions, people in the United States can observe the celestial event by looking southeast after sunset.

Dr. Shannon Schmoll, the Director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, explained that a supermoon occurs when the moon is slightly closer to Earth during its orbit, causing it to appear larger in the sky.

While the naked eye may not immediately notice the size difference between a regular full moon and a supermoon, The Old Farmer’s Almanac noted that the first full moon of summer will be more radiant and located approximately 224,895.4 miles (361,934 kilometers) away from Earth.

The moon in July is commonly known as the buck moon, named after the male deer’s antlers, which grow during this time of year. Various Native American tribes have assigned different names to the moon, such as hot moon, which represents the summer season, and terms like ripe corn moon and raspberry moon, signifying the best time for harvesting crops.

In 2023, there will be 13 full moons, with two supermoons occurring in August. One of these supermoons will be a blue moon, the moon closest to Earth this year. The final supermoon of the year will rise on September 29.

Additionally, on October 14, people across North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to witness an annual solar eclipse. During this event, the moon will be positioned between Earth and the sun, appearing smaller in size and surrounded by a luminous halo.