Bunkers have to be destroyed: CM N Biren Singh

A shooting erupted between two factions in strife-torn Manipur on Monday, escalating bloodshed. There were no reports of casualties, though. Chief Minister N Biren Singh presided over a meeting of the Unified Command in Imphal. “We decided that all bunkers, no matter where they were built (by people), had to be destroyed. In the most vulnerable locations, state and paramilitary forces would be deployed,” he stated.

The government has decided to deploy extra personnel for agricultural purposes in the districts of Kakching, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. In addition to the earlier deployment, 2,000 additional personnel will be stationed there.

According to the Chief Minister, the state administration has also agreed to reopen schools for pupils in grades 1-8 on July 5. Separately, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) shared a photo of a victim of the violence’s beheaded head. According to the report, David Thiek, a young Kuki-Zo village volunteer from the Churachandpur area, was slain by a mob shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Several Kuki-Zo associations condemned the heinous murder. According to official sources, the incident occurred on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on Monday. To put the situation under control, security forces were dispatched in the vicinity.