In wake of Ajit Pawar’s mega-mutiny, Team Uddhav chooses to remain in MVA alliance

Following a meeting of party leaders, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena announced that its Maharashtra coalition with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would remain.

The tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi came under scrutiny after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other individuals joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, prompting Thackeray to summon the meeting. Leaders and MLAs gathered to discuss how this change might affect voters.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra reportedly requested a vote on whether the party should remain a part of the MVA alliance or go solo. To stick with the MVA alliance was decided upon by everybody.

The leaders also developed a plan for the upcoming elections, and they determined that Uddhav Thackeray would tour the state in the run-up to the election and meet with supporters and party members locally. On July 8 and July 9, he will visit Vidarbh and speak to party members.

The Thackeray Sena stated that even though Balasaheb Thackeray was concerned about the Uniform Civil Code, the party cannot take a position until the guidelines are written.

‘The Centre has only asked for suggestions and objections. There is no Bill, there is no ordinance, and in no way has the legal process for the Uniform Civil Code started. The issue has been propped up before the elections to communalise and take advantage before the polls. So, we will wait until there is a draft of the code before commenting on it further,’ Thakceray MLA, Bhaskar Jadhav, said.