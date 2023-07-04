NGT recommends for checking air pollution in and around AIIMS

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a panel to oversee the timely implementation of recommendations to reduce air pollution in and around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. While the medical institute’s director is responsible for implementing the necessary measures to reduce air pollution on campus, the tribunal has also formed a separate panel to investigate similar issues at several other government hospitals in the national capital and issue appropriate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The NGT was hearing a petition alleging that authorities failed to manage air pollution in and around major healthcare institutions, notably AIIMS Delhi, to the disadvantage of patients, their attendants, physicians, and employees.

The NGT formed a seven-member joint committee in March, consisting of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the area divisional or District Forest Officer (DFO), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the AIIMS director or his nominee, and a nominee from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, to make recommendations to address the situation. The report of the joint committee, which was filed on July 1, was accepted by a bench chaired by Justice A K Goel, who stated the suggested steps had to be executed in a timely manner.