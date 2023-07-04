Prabhas bounces back with action-packed ‘Salaar’ following ‘Adipurush’ setback

Prabhas is all set to make a powerful comeback with ‘Salaar’ after the controversy-ridden release of ‘Adipurush’. Directed by Prasanth Neel, renowned for his blockbuster ‘KGF’, this action-packed Telugu film is ready to mesmerize audiences once again.

Announced on Monday, the teaser of ‘Salaar’ is scheduled to be unveiled on July 6. The movie is set in the coal mining town of Godavarikhani in Telangana and features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Other notable actors in the film include Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy.

Ravi Basrur has composed the music for ‘Salaar’, while Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography. Fans can mark their calendars for September 28, as it is the anticipated release date for this thrilling film.

The official handle of Hombale Films, the production house behind ‘Salaar’, shared a captivating new poster, accompanied by the tweet: “Brace yourself for the most violent man, #Salaar. Watch #SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM on Hombale Films.” Alongside ‘Salaar’, Prabhas is also gearing up to star alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Project K’, directed by Nag Ashwin.