Prakash Javadekar criticizes LDF’s Abhimanyu commemoration amid alleged PFI support.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar expressed strong criticism towards CPM’s student wing SFI, accusing them of indirectly supporting the banned Islamist organization PFI. He specifically called out the procession organized by SFI to honor Abhimanyu, their slain leader allegedly killed by members of the Popular Front of India.

Javadekar, who also serves as the BJP’s Kerala in-charge, took to Twitter to highlight the hypocrisy he perceived in the situation. He claimed that the LDF government, led by CPI(M), was secretly supporting PFI. Javadekar suggested that instead of commemorating Abhimanyu, SFI should have condemned Chief Minister Pinarayi for his alleged association with PFI and applauded Prime Minister Modi for banning the organization. Alongside his tweet, Javadekar shared a photo of the procession held in Kochi to honor Abhimanyu’s “martyrdom.”

The incident in question occurred five years ago when Abhimanyu, an SFI member from Idukki, was fatally stabbed by Campus Front members during a graffiti-related dispute at Maharajas College, Ernakulam. As of now, neither SFI nor CPI(M) have responded to Javadekar’s allegations.