Report: Titan sub’s electrical system was designed by interns and safety audit done by a third party

Numerous safety concerns emerged following the disastrous implosion of the Titan submersible, which tragically claimed the lives of all five individuals on board last month, marking it as one of the most severe maritime accidents in history. Presently, the most recent issue seems to lie with the sub’s electrical system, purportedly designed by interns. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise details surrounding the incident that resulted in the loss of lives for OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The accident transpired during a voyage to explore the century-old wreck of the Titanic, with OceanGate Expeditions overseeing the operation of the sub. Meanwhile, debris from the incident has been retrieved, including presumed human remains, which will be analyzed by medical professionals in the United States.

This tragic event has prompted inquiries into the unregulated nature of such expeditions and has led experts worldwide to question why private entities neglect safety protocols during perilous adventure trips. Reports have also revealed that the company did not undergo an external safety audit conducted by a third party. Some experts have emphasized that even the slightest mishap would have severely compromised the chances of survival.

Adding to the revelations, The New Yorker disclosed that Rush, the founder of OceanGate, enlisted college interns to design the sub’s “critical” electrical systems. The publication noted that Rush employed interns from Washington State University Everett to handle the electrical aspects and faced criticism for disregarding repeated safety warnings.

One individual named Mark Walsh, who joined OceanGate’s electrical engineering division in 2017 following his graduation, played a role in working on the ill-fated vessel. A former student at Washington State University’s Institute of Electrical and Electronics, Walsh proudly proclaimed in an interview with the college paper WSU Insider in 2018 that he and his colleagues were responsible for the design and implementation of the entire electrical system, which he described as functioning smoothly. He expressed his excitement about the historic mission to explore the Titanic wreckage.

According to The New Yorker, Walsh mentioned that Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s director of engineering, acknowledged the simmering issues and challenges faced by the company. Walsh and his peers volunteered to provide solutions, and he was subsequently offered a position. During his conversation with the college newspaper, Walsh humorously remarked that anything involving the flow of electrons fell under his jurisdiction, ranging from monitors, keyboards, and tablets to Wi-Fi and sonar.

Walsh’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he had departed from the company by 2019.