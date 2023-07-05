Chiranjeevi’s niece, Niharika Konidela, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda officially announce their divorce.

After months of speculation about their separation, Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have officially confirmed their divorce, bringing an end to their two-year marriage. Niharika took to Instagram to share the news, expressing her gratitude towards her supportive family and friends during this challenging period.

In a heartfelt message, Niharika wrote, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways, and we kindly ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move forward.” She also appealed for privacy as she embarks on this new chapter of her life, underscoring the importance of understanding. To protect her privacy, the comments section on the post was disabled.

Following the announcement, it was disclosed that Niharika and Chaitanya have obtained a divorce through legal proceedings, although the specific reasons behind their separation have not been disclosed. Reports indicate that Chaitanya initiated the divorce process.