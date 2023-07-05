Heat-resistant drones to fly into fires and map burning buildings and wildfires

Over the past decade, drones have brought about a revolution in various fields, from military aviation to commercial applications like photography and videography. However, like any other machine, drones have had their limitations, which have been addressed and improved in subsequent versions. One such drawback was their inability to withstand certain temperatures, which restricted their use in hazardous operations where they could have been highly beneficial in saving lives and valuable resources.

Consider a scenario where a building is engulfed in flames, and firefighters arrive at the scene without knowledge of who may still be inside, the building layout, emergency exits, and safe areas. Entering a burning building poses risks for firefighters. In such situations, a drone capable of withstanding extremely high temperatures could be invaluable.

In a collaborative project between Imperial College London and Empa (the material science unit of Swiss Federal Laboratories), researchers have developed a remotely controlled drone named FireDrone. This prototype flyer has the ability to endure temperatures similar to those in gas flames, simulating conditions found in forest fires or building disasters.

FireDrone has the potential to fly into burning buildings or woodland areas, assess the hazards, and provide vital real-time data from dangerous zones. This data can then be transmitted to first responders, assisting them in their emergency response.

Professor Mirko Kovac, the Principal Investigator and Director of the Aerial Robotics Lab at Imperial College London, explained that firefighters cannot be certain of what or whom they will encounter, and the challenges they will face until they enter the danger zone. FireDrone could be deployed ahead of them to gather critical information such as trapped individuals, building layouts, and unexpected hazards. This information enables responders to prepare accordingly, ensuring their safety and potentially saving more lives.

Previous drones used in firefighting have been employed for aerial footage, raising fire hoses up skyscrapers, or dropping fire retardants in remote areas to slow the spread of wildfires. However, existing firefighting drones cannot operate near burning material for long periods as their frames melt and their electronics fail.

To address this problem, researchers turned to nature for inspiration and sought ways to maintain a functional internal temperature in extreme conditions. Animals like penguins, arctic foxes, and spittlebugs, which inhabit extreme temperatures, have evolved strategies to adapt and regulate their body heat. Researchers adopted a similar concept and created a protective structural shell for the drone using lightweight, thermally super-insulating materials such as glass fibers and polyimide aerogel. The shell was coated with super-reflecting aluminum to deflect heat. Within this protective exoskeleton, temperature-sensitive components such as cameras, sensors, flight controllers, batteries, and radio receivers were placed. Additionally, a cooling system utilizing the release and evaporation of gas from CO2 sensors was integrated to maintain lower temperatures.

The drone underwent flight tests in temperature-controlled chambers and was exposed to open flames at a firefighter training facility, demonstrating its ability to tolerate temperatures up to 200 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. The team also tested the drone’s performance in an icy environment by conducting tests in a glacier tunnel in Switzerland. The insulation prevented extreme cold from affecting the components, while the heat generated by the drone’s motors and electronics helped keep the batteries within their operating range.

While the tests confirmed the potential of FireDrone to withstand extremely hot and cold situations, it remains a prototype. The team aims to enhance its versatility and equip it with additional sensors to gather more essential information before it can be deployed in burning buildings or search freezing crevasses for injured climbers.

Professor Kovac believes that overcoming environmental factors like temperature limitations will unlock the full potential of drones for extreme environments. The findings of this research are expected to contribute to realizing the future capabilities of drones in such scenarios.