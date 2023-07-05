Idukki High Ranges Enforce Night Travel Ban; Exercise Caution in Wayanad

Amidst heavy rainfall across Kerala, night travel restrictions have been implemented in the high ranges of Idukki and Wayanad districts. Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has issued an order prohibiting vehicle movement between 7 pm and 6 am until further notice. In Wayanad, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has urged the public to avoid traveling through ghat areas during nighttime. Additionally, resort and homestay owners have been instructed to prioritize the safety of tourists and ensure the availability of effective communication systems for emergencies.

The Wayanad DDMA has appealed to residents residing in landslide-prone zones to cooperate with authorities and relocate to safer areas if necessary. To mitigate risks, the DDMA has advised against crossing rivers and rivulets during heavy downpours. They have also emphasized the importance of refraining from bathing and fishing in rivers and other water bodies. Furthermore, the DDMA has ordered the suspension of quarrying and earth-removal activities involving JCBs until further announcements are made.