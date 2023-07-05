Rain causes collapse of Kannur central jail’s security wall.

A portion of the security wall at the historic Kannur Central Jail collapsed this morning due to heavy rains, with approximately 30 meters of the wall giving way. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. MLA K V Sumesh and jail superintendent Dr P Vijayan visited the site, along with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) who conducted inspections.

The wall, which dates back to 1869, will undergo tightened security measures to ensure the safety of the premises. Armed security personnel will be deployed to maintain vigilance. Additionally, all officials who were on leave have been instructed to return immediately. Meanwhile, the affected area will be temporarily cordoned off.

The relentless rainfall in the state has wreaked havoc, causing uprooted trees, house damages, and widespread waterlogging. Coastal regions have experienced the impact of rough seas, resulting in seawater infiltrating low-lying areas. High-range areas, particularly Idukki, are on high alert, imposing a nighttime travel ban as a precautionary measure.