Vikram and Malavika Mohanan replicate Arjun Ashokan’s iconic head nod in ‘Thangalaan’ wrap-up video

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan wraps up with a lively pack-up video, featuring the crew and actors mimicking Arjun Ashokan’s head shake in ‘Romancham’. Vikram’s character undergoes a remarkable transformation in this highly anticipated Tamil cinema milestone. According to sources, Vikram’s performance is set to be the film’s standout element. Joining the cast are Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan, with Studio Green and Neelam Productions handling production and KE Njanavel Raja presenting the film.

Thangalaan is a period drama set during the British Era, centered around an incident at the KGF. Penned by Pa Ranjith and Tamil Prabha, the film boasts GV Prakash Kumar’s musical score and A Kishore Kumar’s cinematography. The action choreography is handled by Anbu Arivu, promising an engaging cinematic experience for the audience.