Saira Banu’s Instagram debut: Rare pics with late husband Dilip Kumar shared

Veteran actor Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, sharing heartfelt pictures of her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Their iconic status as a couple, both on and off the screen, has always captivated their fans. Saira’s entry into the digital realm serves as a reminder of Dilip Kumar’s monumental talent and his enduring legacy in the film industry, where he is still hailed as one of India’s greatest actors.

In her first post, Saira shared two photos of Dilip Kumar, one in monochrome and the other in color, accompanied by a poignant caption. She included one of his favorite Urdu couplets: “Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon” (For the peace of my heart, let me take care of something, let me greet those whom my eyes meet, I’m clueless, where should I seek advice, how should I complete the tale).

Expressing her gratitude, Saira Banu acknowledged the overwhelming support and love she has received from well-wishers and friends worldwide. She reminisced about her beloved “Sahib” and recited another Urdu couplet: “Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat, Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi” (Awaken life with your enchanting footsteps, for the universe is at a standstill, oh cupbearer). Despite his physical absence, Saira feels his presence in her life and believes they will continue their journey together, hand in hand, in thoughts and spirit, until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has not only been an iconic actor but also a humble and dignified human being, guiding and inspiring generations.

The couple’s films, such as ‘Gopi’, ‘Bairaag’, ‘Sagina Mahato’, and ‘Duniya’, have always delighted audiences. Saira Banu stood steadfastly by Dilip Kumar’s side through the ups and downs of life, and their marriage spanned five beautiful decades. Wrapping up her debut Instagram post, Saira expressed her intention to share Dilip Kumar’s life, thoughts, vision, and his dedication to the film industry, as well as his contributions to society and the well-being of the world at large.